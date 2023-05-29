Colinz Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 8.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in March 2023 up 8.77% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 82.45% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 up 5.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Colinz Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Colinz Labs shares closed at 38.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.86% returns over the last 6 months and 47.88% over the last 12 months.