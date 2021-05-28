Colinz Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore, down 1.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore in March 2021 down 1.08% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 up 644.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

Colinz Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2020.

Colinz Labs shares closed at 13.87 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 49.14% returns over the last 6 months and 70.60% over the last 12 months.