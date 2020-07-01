Colinz Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 2.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2020 down 2.07% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 193.16% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

Colinz Labs shares closed at 7.71 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.66% returns over the last 6 months