Colinz Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 2.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colinz Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2020 down 2.07% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 193.16% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.
Colinz Labs shares closed at 7.71 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.66% returns over the last 6 months
|Colinz Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.65
|1.93
|1.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.65
|1.93
|1.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.15
|0.16
|0.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.36
|0.61
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-0.07
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.91
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.24
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.07
|0.05
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|0.03
|Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|3.54
|3.54
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.24
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.24
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.24
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.24
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am