Colinz Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in June 2022 down 0.66% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 30.53% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Colinz Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

Colinz Labs shares closed at 44.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.43% returns over the last 6 months and 90.52% over the last 12 months.