Colinz Labs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore, down 2.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore in June 2019 down 2.89% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 up 48.3% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2018.

Colinz Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2018.

Colinz Labs shares closed at 8.67 on July 26, 2019 (BSE)