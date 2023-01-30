English
    Colinz Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colinz Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in December 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    Colinz Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.681.921.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.681.921.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.120.280.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.470.250.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.090.130.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.770.68
    Depreciation0.030.030.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.330.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.130.10
    Other Income0.040.050.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.180.13
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.170.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.130.170.11
    Tax0.030.050.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.100.120.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.100.120.09
    Equity Share Capital2.522.523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.460.15
    Diluted EPS0.410.460.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.460.15
    Diluted EPS0.410.460.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited