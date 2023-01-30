Colinz Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in December 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Colinz Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

