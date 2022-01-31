Colinz Labs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, up 6.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in December 2021 up 6.21% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 188.22% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Colinz Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2020.

Colinz Labs shares closed at 32.00 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.29% returns over the last 6 months and 209.48% over the last 12 months.