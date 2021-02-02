Colinz Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 22.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2020 down 22.41% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 35.85% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Colinz Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2019.

Colinz Labs shares closed at 10.34 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.25% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.