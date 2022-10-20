Colgate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,387.48 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,378.37 1,186.59 1,343.96 Other Operating Income 9.11 10.22 8.46 Total Income From Operations 1,387.48 1,196.81 1,352.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 406.24 355.87 352.94 Purchase of Traded Goods 85.39 66.16 66.45 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.29 -18.97 29.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 94.53 93.71 104.68 Depreciation 43.86 44.16 44.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 158.24 163.00 185.30 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 223.80 211.37 213.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 364.13 281.51 355.87 Other Income 11.28 11.54 6.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 375.41 293.05 362.38 Interest 1.27 1.30 1.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 374.14 291.75 360.88 Exceptional Items -- -9.34 -- P/L Before Tax 374.14 282.41 360.88 Tax 96.12 72.74 91.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 278.02 209.67 269.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 278.02 209.67 269.17 Equity Share Capital 27.20 27.20 27.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.22 7.71 9.90 Diluted EPS 10.22 7.71 9.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.22 7.71 9.90 Diluted EPS 10.22 7.71 9.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited