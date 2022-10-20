 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Colgate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,387.48 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colgate Palmolive (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1,387.48 crore in September 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 1,352.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.02 crore in September 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 269.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.27 crore in September 2022 up 2.95% from Rs. 407.27 crore in September 2021.
Colgate EPS has increased to Rs. 10.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.90 in September 2021. Colgate shares closed at 1,577.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -2.23% over the last 12 months.
Colgate Palmolive (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,378.371,186.591,343.96
Other Operating Income9.1110.228.46
Total Income From Operations1,387.481,196.811,352.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials406.24355.87352.94
Purchase of Traded Goods85.3966.1666.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.29-18.9729.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost94.5393.71104.68
Depreciation43.8644.1644.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses158.24163.00185.30
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses223.80211.37213.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax364.13281.51355.87
Other Income11.2811.546.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax375.41293.05362.38
Interest1.271.301.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax374.14291.75360.88
Exceptional Items---9.34--
P/L Before Tax374.14282.41360.88
Tax96.1272.7491.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities278.02209.67269.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period278.02209.67269.17
Equity Share Capital27.2027.2027.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.227.719.90
Diluted EPS10.227.719.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.227.719.90
Diluted EPS10.227.719.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
