Colgate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,387.48 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,387.48 crore in September 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 1,352.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.02 crore in September 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 269.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.27 crore in September 2022 up 2.95% from Rs. 407.27 crore in September 2021.

Colgate EPS has increased to Rs. 10.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.90 in September 2021.