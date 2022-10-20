Colgate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,387.48 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y
October 20, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colgate Palmolive (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,387.48 crore in September 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 1,352.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.02 crore in September 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 269.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.27 crore in September 2022 up 2.95% from Rs. 407.27 crore in September 2021.
Colgate EPS has increased to Rs. 10.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.90 in September 2021.
|Colgate shares closed at 1,577.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -2.23% over the last 12 months.
|Colgate Palmolive (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,378.37
|1,186.59
|1,343.96
|Other Operating Income
|9.11
|10.22
|8.46
|Total Income From Operations
|1,387.48
|1,196.81
|1,352.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|406.24
|355.87
|352.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|85.39
|66.16
|66.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.29
|-18.97
|29.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.53
|93.71
|104.68
|Depreciation
|43.86
|44.16
|44.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|158.24
|163.00
|185.30
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|223.80
|211.37
|213.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|364.13
|281.51
|355.87
|Other Income
|11.28
|11.54
|6.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|375.41
|293.05
|362.38
|Interest
|1.27
|1.30
|1.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|374.14
|291.75
|360.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-9.34
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|374.14
|282.41
|360.88
|Tax
|96.12
|72.74
|91.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|278.02
|209.67
|269.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|278.02
|209.67
|269.17
|Equity Share Capital
|27.20
|27.20
|27.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.22
|7.71
|9.90
|Diluted EPS
|10.22
|7.71
|9.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.22
|7.71
|9.90
|Diluted EPS
|10.22
|7.71
|9.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited