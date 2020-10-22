Colgate Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,285.48 crore, up 5.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,285.48 crore in September 2020 up 5.21% from Rs. 1,221.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 274.19 crore in September 2020 up 12.32% from Rs. 244.11 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 416.86 crore in September 2020 up 25.71% from Rs. 331.60 crore in September 2019.

Colgate EPS has increased to Rs. 10.08 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.97 in September 2019.

Colgate shares closed at 1,426.80 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.64% returns over the last 6 months and -6.94% over the last 12 months.