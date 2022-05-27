 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Colgate Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,301.27 crore, up 1.41% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colgate Palmolive (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,301.27 crore in March 2022 up 1.41% from Rs. 1,283.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.57 crore in March 2022 up 2.83% from Rs. 314.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 438.28 crore in March 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 428.37 crore in March 2021.

Colgate EPS has increased to Rs. 11.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.57 in March 2021.

Colgate shares closed at 1,609.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -4.17% over the last 12 months.

Colgate Palmolive (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,293.35 1,271.29 1,275.01
Other Operating Income 7.92 8.83 8.18
Total Income From Operations 1,301.27 1,280.12 1,283.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 366.67 337.66 324.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 62.17 86.33 72.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.81 3.55 18.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.90 100.57 91.48
Depreciation 43.81 43.92 45.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 146.79 150.89 148.89
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 208.51 220.57 206.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 385.61 336.63 376.30
Other Income 8.86 5.68 6.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 394.47 342.31 382.92
Interest 1.35 1.51 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 393.12 340.80 381.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 393.12 340.80 381.36
Tax 69.55 88.47 66.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 323.57 252.33 314.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 323.57 252.33 314.66
Equity Share Capital 27.20 27.20 27.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.90 9.28 11.57
Diluted EPS 11.90 9.28 11.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.90 9.28 11.57
Diluted EPS 11.90 9.28 11.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:31 pm
