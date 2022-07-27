 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Colgate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,196.81 crore, up 2.65% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colgate Palmolive (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,196.81 crore in June 2022 up 2.65% from Rs. 1,165.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.67 crore in June 2022 down 10.1% from Rs. 233.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.21 crore in June 2022 down 6.44% from Rs. 360.43 crore in June 2021.

Colgate EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.58 in June 2021.

Colgate shares closed at 1,533.60 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.00% returns over the last 6 months and -15.08% over the last 12 months.

Colgate Palmolive (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,186.59 1,293.35 1,165.97
Other Operating Income 10.22 7.92 --
Total Income From Operations 1,196.81 1,301.27 1,165.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 355.87 366.67 310.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 66.16 62.17 81.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.97 2.81 -32.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.71 84.90 94.98
Depreciation 44.16 43.81 44.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 163.00 146.79 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 211.37 208.51 356.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 281.51 385.61 310.52
Other Income 11.54 8.86 5.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 293.05 394.47 315.73
Interest 1.30 1.35 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 291.75 393.12 314.19
Exceptional Items -9.34 -- --
P/L Before Tax 282.41 393.12 314.19
Tax 72.74 69.55 80.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 209.67 323.57 233.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 209.67 323.57 233.23
Equity Share Capital 27.20 27.20 27.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.71 11.90 8.58
Diluted EPS 7.71 11.90 8.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.71 11.90 8.58
Diluted EPS 7.71 11.90 8.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
