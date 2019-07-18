Colgate Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,084.86 crore, up 4.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,084.86 crore in June 2019 up 4.18% from Rs. 1,041.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.11 crore in June 2019 down 10.76% from Rs. 189.51 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.97 crore in June 2019 up 8.33% from Rs. 290.75 crore in June 2018.

Colgate EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.22 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.97 in June 2018.

Colgate shares closed at 1,167.15 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.02% returns over the last 6 months and 3.77% over the last 12 months.