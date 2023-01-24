Colgate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,291.27 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,291.27 crore in December 2022 up 0.87% from Rs. 1,280.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.24 crore in December 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 252.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.86 crore in December 2022 down 3.72% from Rs. 386.23 crore in December 2021.