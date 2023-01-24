 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Colgate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,291.27 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colgate Palmolive (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,291.27 crore in December 2022 up 0.87% from Rs. 1,280.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.24 crore in December 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 252.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.86 crore in December 2022 down 3.72% from Rs. 386.23 crore in December 2021.

Colgate Palmolive (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,281.21 1,378.37 1,271.29
Other Operating Income 10.06 9.11 8.83
Total Income From Operations 1,291.27 1,387.48 1,280.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 369.37 406.24 337.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 75.76 85.39 86.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.41 11.29 3.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.91 94.53 100.57
Depreciation 43.67 43.86 43.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 169.93 158.24 150.89
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 220.26 223.80 220.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 317.78 364.13 336.63
Other Income 10.41 11.28 5.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 328.19 375.41 342.31
Interest 1.26 1.27 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 326.93 374.14 340.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 326.93 374.14 340.80
Tax 83.69 96.12 88.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 243.24 278.02 252.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 243.24 278.02 252.33
Equity Share Capital 27.20 27.20 27.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.94 10.22 9.28
Diluted EPS 8.94 10.22 9.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.94 10.22 9.28
Diluted EPS 8.94 10.22 9.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
