    Colgate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,291.27 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colgate Palmolive (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,291.27 crore in December 2022 up 0.87% from Rs. 1,280.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.24 crore in December 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 252.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.86 crore in December 2022 down 3.72% from Rs. 386.23 crore in December 2021.

    Colgate Palmolive (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,281.211,378.371,271.29
    Other Operating Income10.069.118.83
    Total Income From Operations1,291.271,387.481,280.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials369.37406.24337.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods75.7685.3986.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.4111.293.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.9194.53100.57
    Depreciation43.6743.8643.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses169.93158.24150.89
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses220.26223.80220.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax317.78364.13336.63
    Other Income10.4111.285.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax328.19375.41342.31
    Interest1.261.271.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax326.93374.14340.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax326.93374.14340.80
    Tax83.6996.1288.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities243.24278.02252.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period243.24278.02252.33
    Equity Share Capital27.2027.2027.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.9410.229.28
    Diluted EPS8.9410.229.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.9410.229.28
    Diluted EPS8.9410.229.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited