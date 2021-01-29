Colgate Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,231.93 crore, up 7.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,231.93 crore in December 2020 up 7.39% from Rs. 1,147.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.36 crore in December 2020 up 24.74% from Rs. 199.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 380.49 crore in December 2020 up 18.22% from Rs. 321.85 crore in December 2019.

Colgate EPS has increased to Rs. 9.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.32 in December 2019.

Colgate shares closed at 1,564.15 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.40% returns over the last 6 months and 5.53% over the last 12 months.