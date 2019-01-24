Colgate Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,099.35 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,099.35 crore in December 2018 up 6.39% from Rs. 1,033.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.10 crore in December 2018 up 12.57% from Rs. 170.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.37 crore in December 2018 up 10.61% from Rs. 291.46 crore in December 2017.

Colgate EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.27 in December 2017.

Colgate shares closed at 1,307.25 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.54% returns over the last 6 months and 12.97% over the last 12 months.