Colgate Q1 profit falls 11% YoY, margin beats estimates; toothpaste volume grows 4%,

Colgate Palmolive India said the profit in June quarter fell 10.7 percent to Rs 169.1 crore compared to year-ago, with toothpaste volume growth at 4 percent meeting street expectations.

The profit base in the corresponding quarter was high. Profit at Rs 189.5 crore in June quarter 2018 had included an exceptional gain of Rs 34.1 crore.

"Excluding the impact of the exceptional item for the previous year, the net profit after tax increased by 5 percent in the current year," Colgate said.

Revenue during the quarter grew 4.2 percent to Rs 1,085 crore driven by a domestic net sales growth of 6 percent YoY.

"The quarter saw a moderation in demand affected by lower than expected growth in the rural markets. We do consider this trend to be temporary and expect a pickup over the coming quarters," Issam Bachaalani, Managing Director said.

"Despite the moderation, we continue to remain focussed on strengthening the core of our business and investing in advertising and brand building activities," he added.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 6.6 percent YoY to Rs 300 crore and margin expanded 60 bps to 27.6 percent in the quarter ended June 2019, which were ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 291 crore and 26.5 percent for the quarter, respectively.

Advertising spend during the quarter increased to Rs 151.3 crore against Rs 143.5 crore in the year-ago period.

In addition, Colgate appointed Ram Raghavan as Managing Director of the company with effect from August 1, 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,205.50, up Rs 37.80, or 3.24 percent on the BSE at 1242 hours IST.