you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Colgate Palmolive Q4 profit rises 3.3% to Rs 204 crore, volume declines 8%

For FY20, Colgate reported a 5.3 percent growth in profit at Rs 816.47 crore on revenue of Rs 4,525.09 that grew by 1.4 percent compared to previous year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Colgate Palmolive on May 21 has reported a 3.3 percent year-on-year growth in March quarter profit at Rs 204 crore, largely due to lower tax cost.

Revenue from operations during the quarter fell 7.1 percent to Rs 1,071 crore compared to same period last year with volume decline at 8 percent mainly impacted due to current COVID-19 situation, said the company in its BSE filing.

On the operating front, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped 16.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 262.87 crore in quarter ended March 2020, while margin contracted 278 basis points to 24.54 percent in Q4.

For FY20, Colgate reported a 5.3 percent growth in profit at Rs 816.47 crore on revenue of Rs 4,525.09 that grew by 1.4 percent compared to the previous year.

The board declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20 of Rs 16 per share and as a result, the total dividend would be Rs 28 per share for the year 2019-20, said Colgate.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,322.60, down Rs 29 or 2.15 percent on the BSE at 14:35 hours IST.

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:41 pm

