Colgate Palmolive Q3 profit drops 3.6% on weak operating performance

Oral care major Colgate-Palmolive (India) has registered a 3.6 percent on-year decline in profit at Rs 243.24 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, weighed down by muted growth in topline and weak operating performance.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,291.3 crore with a 0.87 percent rise over the year-ago period.

"Although oral care consumption continued to be weighed down in the quarter by adverse macro factors, we are cautiously optimistic going forward," the company said in its exchange filing on January 24.

It said that the focus remains to stay invested in category and brand building activities on key strategic pillars while delivering healthy EBITDA margins.

Sunil Shankar Matkar