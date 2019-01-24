App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Colgate Palmolive Q3 net profit up at Rs 192 crore; toothpaste volume growth at 7%

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 11 percent at Rs 314.1 crore against Rs 283 crore, while margin was at 28.6 percent versus 27.4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FMCG firm Colgate Palmolive (India) has reported 2.6 percent rise in its Q3 net profit at Rs 192.1 crore versus Rs 171 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 6.4 percent at Rs 1,099 crore against Rs 1,033 crore.



Toothpaste volume growth was at 7 percent for the quarter ended December 2018.

At 14:25 hrs Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,312.00, up Rs 5.05, or 0.39 percent.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 02:29 pm

tags #Results

