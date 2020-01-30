Colgate Palmolive Q3 net profit up 3.6% at Rs 199.1 crore

Colgate Palmolive has reported a 3.6 percent jump in its third quarter net profit at Rs 199.1 crore versus Rs 192.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Excluding the impact of prior year tax reversals, the net profit after tax increased 9 percent in the current year, the company has said.

The company’s revenue rose 5.9 percent at Rs 1,147 crore against Rs 1,083.7 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 5.8 percent at Rs 316 crore against Rs 314.5 crore and margin was down at 27.5 percent versus 28.6 percent, YoY.

Tax expense stood at Rs 69.7 crore versus Rs 89.6 crore and toothpaste volume growth was at 2.3 percent.

"The current quarter continued to witness demand moderation and soft consumer sentiments. The company reported a net sales growth of 4.1% despite category headwinds in both rural and urban," Managing Director Ram Raghavan said.

At 1338 hours, Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,436, down Rs 49.50, or 3.33 percent.