Colgate Palmolive Q2 profit up 12%, declares interim dividend of Rs 18 per share

Colgate Palmolive posted a 12.3 percent jump in its Q2FY21 (July-Sept) consolidated net profit at Rs 274.2 crore against Rs 244.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's revenue was up 5.2 percent at Rs 1,286 crore against Rs 1,222 crore in the year-ago period, CNBC-TV18 reported .

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 26.7 percent to Rs 409 crore from Rs 323 crore and margin was up 540 bps at 31.8 percent against 26.4 percent the same period last year.

The company's board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of Re 1 for the financial year 2020-21.

"Our resilience and disciplined approach to managing all revenue and cost drivers, despite all the uncertainties and challenges around us drove improvements in key financial metrics with gross margins and EBITDA at 67.9 percent and 32 percent respectively," said Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India).

At 1432 hours, Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,426.05, down Rs 35, or 2.40 percent, on the BSE.