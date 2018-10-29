App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Colgate Palmolive Q2 profit rises 11% to Rs 196 cr, volume growth at 7%

Colgate said the company continued its leadership positions in toothpaste and toothbrush categories with a volume market share of 52.5 percent and 44.2 percent in April-September period respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Colgate Palmolive India's second quarter profit grew by 10.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 196.37 crore, driven by good volume growth and operating income.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 177.57 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 7.66 percent to Rs 1,168 crore YoY, with volume growth of 7 percent.

"Aggressive efforts in the market have brought about an upswing in the overall growth momentum resulting in a volume growth of 7 percent in Q2," Issam Bachaalani, MD said.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 9.55 percent year-on-year to Rs 329.57 crore and margin expanded 48 basis points to 28.21 percent for quarter ended September 2018 despite rising advertising and other expenses.

Advertising expenses during the quarter increased 16.5 percent to Rs 138.94 crore and other expenses rose 14 percent to Rs 211.6 crore YoY, but employees cost fell 7.2 percent to Rs 76.41 crore YoY.

Colgate said the company continued its leadership positions in toothpaste and toothbrush categories with a volume market share of 52.5 percent and 44.2 percent in April-September period respectively.

At 14:39 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,101.60, down Rs 4.25, or 0.38 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 02:43 pm

tags #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.