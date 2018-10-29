Colgate Palmolive Q2 profit rises 11% to Rs 196 cr, volume growth at 7%

Colgate Palmolive India's second quarter profit grew by 10.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 196.37 crore, driven by good volume growth and operating income.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 177.57 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 7.66 percent to Rs 1,168 crore YoY, with volume growth of 7 percent.

"Aggressive efforts in the market have brought about an upswing in the overall growth momentum resulting in a volume growth of 7 percent in Q2," Issam Bachaalani, MD said.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 9.55 percent year-on-year to Rs 329.57 crore and margin expanded 48 basis points to 28.21 percent for quarter ended September 2018 despite rising advertising and other expenses.

Advertising expenses during the quarter increased 16.5 percent to Rs 138.94 crore and other expenses rose 14 percent to Rs 211.6 crore YoY, but employees cost fell 7.2 percent to Rs 76.41 crore YoY.

Colgate said the company continued its leadership positions in toothpaste and toothbrush categories with a volume market share of 52.5 percent and 44.2 percent in April-September period respectively.

