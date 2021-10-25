MARKET NEWS

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 profit down 2% to Rs 269 crore

October 25, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
 
 
FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Monday reported 1.83 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 269.17 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 274.19 crore in July-September period a year ago, Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up 5.19 per cent to Rs 1,343.96 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,277.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Our overall growth momentum across our brands / categories has shown a consistent trajectory with good recovery on volume growth trends quarter-on-quarter.

Overall penetration trends remain strong and are seeing favourable trends quarter-on-quarter, CPIL Managing Director Ram Raghavan said.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 998.05 crore in the quarter as against Rs 924.12 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing CPIL said the company’s board at its meeting held on Monday declared the first interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share of Re 1 (face value) for 2021-22.

Shares of CPIL were trading at Rs 1,534 apiece on BSE, down 1.95 per cent from the previous close.
first published: Oct 25, 2021 03:39 pm

