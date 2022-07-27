Jindal Stainless (Hisar) net profit falls 14% to Rs 308 crore in April-June

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Q1 profit falls 13% YoY to Rs 7,765 crore dented by higher input cost, tax expenses. Revenue grew by 18.6% YoY. The company has reported nearly 13% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 7,765 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by higher input cost and tax expenses. Revenue during the quarter increased by 18.6% YoY to Rs 63,430 crore during the quarter. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 15,047 crore, despite the sharp rise in input costs especially coking coal and gas prices in Europe, down by 7 percent YoY.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited on Wednesday posted a 14 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 308.20 crore during June 2022 quarter, mainly on account of higher expenses.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 358.88 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous financial year, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (JSHL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during April-June quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 3,481.97 crore from Rs 2,804.58 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Expenses were at Rs 3,204.82 crore as compared to Rs 2,461.44 crore a year ago. In a separate statement, the company’s managing director Abhyuday Jindal said, "Q1 posed various unforeseen macro-economic challenges that impacted the overall sales volumes for the Indian stainless steel industry. The imposition of a 15 per cent export duty by the government further aggravated the domestic market which is marred by unwarranted imports. Despite the challenges, JSHL catered to the demand from key sectors in the country.”

He further informed that JSHL is developing new stainless steel specialty grades and finishes for critical applications. It will also implement various green energy projects, including the installation of a green hydrogen plant at its manufacturing facility in Hisar, Haryana.

According to the company, "Jindal Stainless Steelway Limited (JSSL), an arm of JSHL, recorded a net revenue of Rs 534 crore and EBITDA of Rs 20 crore during Q1 FY23. JSHL’s lifestyle subsidiary, JSL Lifestyle Limited’s net revenue, EBITDA and PAT were at Rs 125 crore, Rs 6 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.”

JSHL and Jindal Stainless Limited are in the process of a merger. The companies had earlier got the approval of their shareholders and creditors for the proposal.

The next date of hearing is scheduled on October 18, 2022 by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The company expects the process to be completed in the next 4-5 months.