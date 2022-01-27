MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Colgate-Palmolive India net profit rises 1.6% to Rs 252.3 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 248.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) said in a BSE filing.

PTI
January 27, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 1.6 per cent in its net profit to Rs 252.33 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 248.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 increased 3.84 per cent to Rs 1,271.29 crore, against Rs 1,224.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 945 crore in the December 2021 quarter, a rise of 3.98 per cent as compared with Rs 908.77 crore a year ago.

CPIL Managing Director Ram Raghavan said, "Despite the macro challenges, our growth remains strong, consistent and driving the right balance between volume and revenue growth. Brand penetration strengthening reflects continued consumer trust in our brands. We continue with our strong innovation pipeline with new initiatives launched this quarter.”

Close
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday declined 1.71 per cent to close at Rs 1,394.80 on the BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Colgate Palmolive India Ltd #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2022 04:56 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.