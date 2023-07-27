Colgate Palmolive India: All-round performance

Colgate Palmolive India reported strong earnings in Q1FY24, which were above Street expectations.

Highlights Rural market recovery aided performance Toothpaste sales record high double-digit growth Investment behind brands continued Sustenance of performance remains the key for the Street to turn constructive Colgate Palmolive India (CPIL; CMP: Rs 1,884; Market capitalisation: Rs 51,270 crore) reported strong earnings in Q1FY24, which were above Street expectations. Revenue grew by 11 percent year on year (YoY), driven by a volume growth of around 6-7 percent, against the Street’s expectations of around 3-4 percent. (image) In Q1FY24, CPIL posted the highest revenue growth in...