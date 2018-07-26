Colgate-Palmolive Apr-Jun PAT up 39% at Rs 189.5 crore on strong margins

FMCG major, Colgate-Palmolive India Thursday reported a 39 percent (year on year) rise in net profit for the June quarter at Rs 189.51 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 136.38 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year.

The profit was driven by an improvement in operating margins, led by lower raw material prices and aggressive cost reduction measures.

A Reuters poll of analysts had estimated net profit for June quarter at Rs 160 crore.

Revenue from operations grew by 6.5 percent to Rs 1,041.3 crore from Rs 978.1 crore YoY. Operating profit for June quarter increased 26.6 percent to Rs 281.6 crore from Rs 222.4 crore in same period last year. The firm reported an operating margin of 27 percent, up against 22.7 percent during the same period of last year.

Company reported 4 percent growth in sales volumes. It has also declared a one-time gain of Rs 34.1 crore.

The oral care major had witnessed a 5 percent decline in volumes in the year-ago period impacted by the disruption in trade channels ahead of the implementation of goods and services tax.