App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Colgate-Palmolive Apr-Jun PAT up 39% at Rs 189.5 crore on strong margins

A Reuters poll of analysts had estimated net profit for June quarter at Rs 160 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

FMCG major, Colgate-Palmolive India Thursday reported a 39 percent (year on year) rise in net profit for the June quarter at Rs 189.51 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 136.38 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year.

The profit was driven by an improvement in operating margins, led by lower raw material prices and aggressive cost reduction measures.

A Reuters poll of analysts had estimated net profit for June quarter at Rs 160 crore.

Revenue from operations grew by 6.5 percent to Rs 1,041.3 crore from Rs 978.1 crore YoY. Operating profit for June quarter increased 26.6 percent to Rs 281.6 crore from Rs 222.4 crore in same period last year. The firm reported an operating margin of 27 percent, up against 22.7 percent during the same period of last year.

Company reported 4 percent growth in sales volumes. It has also declared a one-time gain of Rs 34.1 crore.

The oral care major had witnessed a 5 percent decline in volumes in the year-ago period impacted by the disruption in trade channels ahead of the implementation of goods and services tax.

 
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 01:49 pm

tags #Business #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Companies #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.