Colgate India Q1: Net profit jumps 30.5% to Rs 273.68 crore, revenue rises 10.7%

Colgate-Palmolive (India) on July 26 reported consolidated net profit at Rs 273.68 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 30.5 percent from Rs 209.67 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's net profit growth excluding the impact of exceptional items is reported at 33 percent.

Total revenue of the company is Rs 1,314.73 crore, rising 10.7 percent from Rs 1,186.59 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's domestic net sales growth is 12.3 percent.

"While the domestic sales grew at 12.3% compared to the same quarter of last year, toothpaste sales recorded a high double digits growth. We are also seeing early signs of recovery in rural markets and remain optimistic about continued improvement." said Ms. Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

The company will continue to invest in our brand building activities, the company said in a press release.

On 26 July, share price of Colgate closed 1.08 percent lower to Rs 1,878.45 on NSE.