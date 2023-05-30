Colab Cloud Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 168.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2023 up 168.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 29.22% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Colab Cloud EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2022.

Colab Cloud shares closed at 58.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.59% returns over the last 6 months