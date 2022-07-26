 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Coke reports higher Q2 sales on price increases

Associated Press
Jul 26, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Revenue grew 12 percent in the April-June period to $11.3 billion, the Atlanta company said Tuesday.

The Coca-Cola Co. posted higher-than-expected sales in the second quarter due to price increases and rising demand from restaurants and other venues.

Revenue grew 12 percent in the April-June period to $11.3 billion, the Atlanta company said Tuesday. That was well ahead of the $10.56 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Higher operating costs and increased spending on marketing impacted its profits. Excluding one-time items, Coke earned 70 cents per share in the quarter. That was also higher than the 67-cent profit analysts forecast.

Associated Press
TAGS: #Coca-Cola #earnings #result
first published: Jul 26, 2022 05:07 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.