    Coke reports higher Q2 sales on price increases

    Revenue grew 12 percent in the April-June period to $11.3 billion, the Atlanta company said Tuesday.

    Associated Press
    July 26, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

    The Coca-Cola Co. posted higher-than-expected sales in the second quarter due to price increases and rising demand from restaurants and other venues.

    Revenue grew 12 percent in the April-June period to $11.3 billion, the Atlanta company said Tuesday. That was well ahead of the $10.56 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

    Higher operating costs and increased spending on marketing impacted its profits. Excluding one-time items, Coke earned 70 cents per share in the quarter. That was also higher than the 67-cent profit analysts forecast.
    Tags: #Coca-Cola #earnings #result
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 05:07 pm
