MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cognizant Q4 profit surges 82% to $576 million, reports highest-ever quarterly revenue

    The Teaneck, New Jersey-based firm posted a 10 percent YoY growth in revenue to $18.5 billion for the full year 2021, marking the company’s return to double-digit annual revenue growth for the first time since 2015.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

    Cognizant Technology Solutions reported a 14.5 percent jump in revenue in constant currency from the year-ago period to $4.8 billion for the fourth quarter ended December, its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

    Net profit of the company surged 82 percent at $576 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 as against $316 million over the same period last year.

    The Teaneck, New Jersey-based firm posted a 10 percent YoY growth in revenue to $18.5 billion for the full year 2021, marking the company’s return to double-digit annual revenue growth for the first time since 2015.

    The firm's digital revenue rose 20 percent annually and contributed 45 percent to the total revenues for the December quarter as digital bookings continued to grow. It continues to focus on its priority areas of digital engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, cloud, and internet of things (IoT), media reports said.

    Revenue from financial services was up 18.8 percent in constant currency from a year-ago that included a positive 900 basis points impact from its acquisition of Samlink and the benefit of recently completed acquisitions. Both banking and insurance growth improved, driven by demand for digital services. This was partially offset by clients' continued focus on cost optimization of supporting their legacy systems and operations.

    Close

    Related stories

    Healthcare revenue grew 8.2 percent annually in constant currency, led by life sciences, which was driven by increased demand for digital services. Revenue growth among healthcare clients was driven by its integrated software solutions.

    Cognizant onboarded a record 33,000 new college graduate hires in India in 2021 taking its global headcount to 330,600. The voluntary annualized attrition rate reduced to 31% in the December quarter from 33% in the preceding three months, reports said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cognizant Technology Solutions #earnings
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 10:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.