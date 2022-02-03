Cognizant Q4 profit surges 82% to $576 million, reports highest-ever quarterly revenue

Cognizant Technology Solutions reported a 14.5 percent jump in revenue in constant currency from the year-ago period to $4.8 billion for the fourth quarter ended December, its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

Net profit of the company surged 82 percent at $576 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 as against $316 million over the same period last year.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based firm posted a 10 percent YoY growth in revenue to $18.5 billion for the full year 2021, marking the company’s return to double-digit annual revenue growth for the first time since 2015.

The firm's digital revenue rose 20 percent annually and contributed 45 percent to the total revenues for the December quarter as digital bookings continued to grow. It continues to focus on its priority areas of digital engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, cloud, and internet of things (IoT), media reports said.

Revenue from financial services was up 18.8 percent in constant currency from a year-ago that included a positive 900 basis points impact from its acquisition of Samlink and the benefit of recently completed acquisitions. Both banking and insurance growth improved, driven by demand for digital services. This was partially offset by clients' continued focus on cost optimization of supporting their legacy systems and operations.

Healthcare revenue grew 8.2 percent annually in constant currency, led by life sciences, which was driven by increased demand for digital services. Revenue growth among healthcare clients was driven by its integrated software solutions.

Cognizant onboarded a record 33,000 new college graduate hires in India in 2021 taking its global headcount to 330,600. The voluntary annualized attrition rate reduced to 31% in the December quarter from 33% in the preceding three months, reports said.