 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Coforge Q4 result: Net profit sinks 48% on one-off expense, revenue jumps 24% to cross $1 billion

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

The profit was down largely due to a one-off expense of Rs 52.3 crore marked as provision for its curtailed fundraising bid approved in 2021

Coforge to give all its employees iPads to celebrate crossing $1 bn in annual revenue

Information technology (IT) player Coforge on April 27 reported net consolidated profit of Rs 116.7 crore for the March quarter of FY23, plunging 48.08 percent from Rs 224.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The profit was down largely due to a one-off expense of Rs 52.3 crore marked as the provision for its curtailed fundraising bid approved in 2021.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,170 crore, up 24.50 percent from Rs 1,742.9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

“We believe that our performance during the quarter was marked by two key achievements. The first was a quarterly sequential US$ growth of 5 percent. The second major landmark has been the firm crossing the US$ one billion revenue mark. Our performance heading into FY24 sets us up well to deliver robust growth,” said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Coforge.