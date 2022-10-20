 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COFORGE LTD. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,043.90 crore, up 1288.16% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:Net Sales at Rs 1,043.90 crore in September 2022 up 1288.16% from Rs. 75.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.00 crore in September 2022 up 357.71% from Rs. 45.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.80 crore in September 2022 up 716.27% from Rs. 29.50 crore in September 2021.
COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 19.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.49 in September 2021. COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,812.35 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -34.50% over the last 12 months.
COFORGE LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,043.90971.9075.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,043.90971.9075.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods--36.30-17.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----21.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost706.80654.2023.00
Depreciation26.8028.10-1.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses225.10187.404.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.2065.9045.10
Other Income69.8098.60-73.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.00164.50-28.40
Interest16.1013.604.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax138.90150.90-33.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax138.90150.90-33.10
Tax21.9016.3012.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities117.00134.60-45.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period117.00134.60-45.40
Equity Share Capital61.0060.9060.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.1822.10-7.49
Diluted EPS18.8421.71--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.1822.10-7.49
Diluted EPS18.8421.71--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #COFORGE LIMITED #COFORGE LTD. #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
