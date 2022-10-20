COFORGE LTD. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,043.90 crore, up 1288.16% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,043.90 971.90 75.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,043.90 971.90 75.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 36.30 -17.40 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 21.40 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 706.80 654.20 23.00 Depreciation 26.80 28.10 -1.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 225.10 187.40 4.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.20 65.90 45.10 Other Income 69.80 98.60 -73.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.00 164.50 -28.40 Interest 16.10 13.60 4.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 138.90 150.90 -33.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 138.90 150.90 -33.10 Tax 21.90 16.30 12.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 117.00 134.60 -45.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 117.00 134.60 -45.40 Equity Share Capital 61.00 60.90 60.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.18 22.10 -7.49 Diluted EPS 18.84 21.71 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.18 22.10 -7.49 Diluted EPS 18.84 21.71 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited