COFORGE LTD. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,043.90 crore, up 1288.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,043.90 crore in September 2022 up 1288.16% from Rs. 75.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.00 crore in September 2022 up 357.71% from Rs. 45.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.80 crore in September 2022 up 716.27% from Rs. 29.50 crore in September 2021.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 19.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.49 in September 2021.