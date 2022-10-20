COFORGE LTD. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,043.90 crore, up 1288.16% Y-o-Y
October 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,043.90 crore in September 2022 up 1288.16% from Rs. 75.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.00 crore in September 2022 up 357.71% from Rs. 45.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.80 crore in September 2022 up 716.27% from Rs. 29.50 crore in September 2021.
COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 19.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.49 in September 2021.
|COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,812.35 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -34.50% over the last 12 months.
|COFORGE LIMITED
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,043.90
|971.90
|75.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,043.90
|971.90
|75.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|36.30
|-17.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|21.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|706.80
|654.20
|23.00
|Depreciation
|26.80
|28.10
|-1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|225.10
|187.40
|4.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|85.20
|65.90
|45.10
|Other Income
|69.80
|98.60
|-73.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|155.00
|164.50
|-28.40
|Interest
|16.10
|13.60
|4.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|138.90
|150.90
|-33.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|138.90
|150.90
|-33.10
|Tax
|21.90
|16.30
|12.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|117.00
|134.60
|-45.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|117.00
|134.60
|-45.40
|Equity Share Capital
|61.00
|60.90
|60.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.18
|22.10
|-7.49
|Diluted EPS
|18.84
|21.71
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.18
|22.10
|-7.49
|Diluted EPS
|18.84
|21.71
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited