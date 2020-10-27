COFORGE LTD. Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 608.40 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.40 crore in September 2020 up 11.82% from Rs. 544.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.60 crore in September 2020 down 23.63% from Rs. 58.40 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.20 crore in September 2020 down 19.96% from Rs. 100.20 crore in September 2019.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.42 in September 2019.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 2,207.30 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 96.97% returns over the last 6 months and 46.72% over the last 12 months.