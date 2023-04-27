 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COFORGE LTD. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,126.70 crore, up 27.41% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,126.70 crore in March 2023 up 27.41% from Rs. 884.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.20 crore in March 2023 up 33.78% from Rs. 180.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 354.30 crore in March 2023 up 63.2% from Rs. 217.10 crore in March 2022.

COFORGE LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,126.70 1,088.00 884.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,126.70 1,088.00 884.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.20 -- 1.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 806.10 719.50 579.60
Depreciation 29.70 24.10 20.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 226.20 214.30 185.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.50 130.10 98.00
Other Income 260.10 159.40 98.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 324.60 289.50 196.40
Interest 13.20 15.90 15.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 311.40 273.60 181.40
Exceptional Items -52.30 -- --
P/L Before Tax 259.10 273.60 181.40
Tax 17.90 33.90 1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 241.20 239.70 180.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 241.20 239.70 180.30
Equity Share Capital 61.10 61.10 60.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.49 39.31 29.60
Diluted EPS 38.76 38.56 29.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.49 39.31 29.60
Diluted EPS 38.76 38.56 29.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited