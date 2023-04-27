COFORGE LTD. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,126.70 crore, up 27.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,126.70 crore in March 2023 up 27.41% from Rs. 884.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.20 crore in March 2023 up 33.78% from Rs. 180.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 354.30 crore in March 2023 up 63.2% from Rs. 217.10 crore in March 2022.