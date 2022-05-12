COFORGE LTD. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 884.30 crore, up 43.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 884.30 crore in March 2022 up 43.74% from Rs. 615.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.30 crore in March 2022 up 375.73% from Rs. 37.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.10 crore in March 2022 up 201.11% from Rs. 72.10 crore in March 2021.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 29.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.26 in March 2021.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,721.60 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and 8.87% over the last 12 months.