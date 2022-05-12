 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COFORGE LTD. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 884.30 crore, up 43.74% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 884.30 crore in March 2022 up 43.74% from Rs. 615.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.30 crore in March 2022 up 375.73% from Rs. 37.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.10 crore in March 2022 up 201.11% from Rs. 72.10 crore in March 2021.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 29.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.26 in March 2021.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,721.60 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and 8.87% over the last 12 months.

COFORGE LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 884.30 879.90 615.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 884.30 879.90 615.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.00 34.30 7.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 579.60 544.70 425.10
Depreciation 20.70 20.60 23.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 185.00 165.00 126.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.00 115.30 32.60
Other Income 98.40 82.00 15.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.40 197.30 48.30
Interest 15.00 14.90 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 181.40 182.40 47.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 181.40 182.40 47.30
Tax 1.10 16.20 9.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 180.30 166.20 37.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 180.30 166.20 37.90
Equity Share Capital 60.90 60.90 60.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.60 27.39 6.26
Diluted EPS 29.04 26.76 6.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.60 27.39 6.26
Diluted EPS 29.04 26.76 6.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 02:45 pm
