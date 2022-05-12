English
    COFORGE LTD. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 884.30 crore, up 43.74% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 884.30 crore in March 2022 up 43.74% from Rs. 615.20 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.30 crore in March 2022 up 375.73% from Rs. 37.90 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.10 crore in March 2022 up 201.11% from Rs. 72.10 crore in March 2021.

    COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 29.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.26 in March 2021.

    COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,721.60 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and 8.87% over the last 12 months.

    COFORGE LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations884.30879.90615.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations884.30879.90615.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.0034.307.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost579.60544.70425.10
    Depreciation20.7020.6023.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses185.00165.00126.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.00115.3032.60
    Other Income98.4082.0015.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.40197.3048.30
    Interest15.0014.901.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax181.40182.4047.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax181.40182.4047.30
    Tax1.1016.209.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities180.30166.2037.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period180.30166.2037.90
    Equity Share Capital60.9060.9060.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6027.396.26
    Diluted EPS29.0426.766.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6027.396.26
    Diluted EPS29.0426.766.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 12, 2022 02:45 pm
