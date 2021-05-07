COFORGE LTD. Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 615.20 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 615.20 crore in March 2021 up 10.23% from Rs. 558.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.90 crore in March 2021 down 67.72% from Rs. 117.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.10 crore in March 2021 down 51.9% from Rs. 149.90 crore in March 2020.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 18.79 in March 2020.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 2,892.75 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.42% returns over the last 6 months and 103.89% over the last 12 months.