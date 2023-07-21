English
    COFORGE LTD. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.30 crore, up 17.33% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,140.30 crore in June 2023 up 17.33% from Rs. 971.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.00 crore in June 2023 up 56.76% from Rs. 134.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.30 crore in June 2023 up 37.75% from Rs. 192.60 crore in June 2022.

    COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 34.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.10 in June 2022.

    COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 4,819.45 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.49% returns over the last 6 months and 36.30% over the last 12 months.

    COFORGE LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,140.301,126.70971.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,140.301,126.70971.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.2036.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost818.10806.10654.20
    Depreciation30.1029.7028.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses253.80226.20187.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.2064.5065.90
    Other Income197.00260.1098.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax235.20324.60164.50
    Interest13.9013.2013.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax221.30311.40150.90
    Exceptional Items---52.30--
    P/L Before Tax221.30259.10150.90
    Tax10.3017.9016.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities211.00241.20134.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period211.00241.20134.60
    Equity Share Capital61.1061.1060.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.5439.4922.10
    Diluted EPS33.8738.7621.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.5439.4922.10
    Diluted EPS33.8738.7621.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 21, 2023

