COFORGE LTD. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 971.90 crore, up 31.89% Y-o-Y

Jul 22, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 971.90 crore in June 2022 up 31.89% from Rs. 736.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.60 crore in June 2022 down 21.61% from Rs. 171.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.60 crore in June 2022 down 8.63% from Rs. 210.80 crore in June 2021.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 28.34 in June 2021.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,620.75 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.37% returns over the last 6 months and -22.35% over the last 12 months.

COFORGE LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 971.90 884.30 736.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 971.90 884.30 736.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.30 1.00 40.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -10.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 654.20 579.60 504.60
Depreciation 28.10 20.70 21.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.40 185.00 139.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.90 98.00 42.20
Other Income 98.60 98.40 146.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.50 196.40 189.00
Interest 13.60 15.00 8.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 150.90 181.40 180.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 150.90 181.40 180.40
Tax 16.30 1.10 8.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.60 180.30 171.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.60 180.30 171.70
Equity Share Capital 60.90 60.90 60.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.10 29.60 28.34
Diluted EPS 21.71 29.04 27.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.10 29.60 28.34
Diluted EPS 21.71 29.04 27.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

