COFORGE LTD. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 971.90 crore, up 31.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 971.90 crore in June 2022 up 31.89% from Rs. 736.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.60 crore in June 2022 down 21.61% from Rs. 171.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.60 crore in June 2022 down 8.63% from Rs. 210.80 crore in June 2021.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 28.34 in June 2021.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,620.75 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.37% returns over the last 6 months and -22.35% over the last 12 months.