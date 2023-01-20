COFORGE LTD. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,088.00 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,088.00 crore in December 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 879.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.70 crore in December 2022 up 44.22% from Rs. 166.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.60 crore in December 2022 up 43.92% from Rs. 217.90 crore in December 2021.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 39.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 27.39 in December 2021.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,966.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.27% returns over the last 6 months and -26.66% over the last 12 months.