COFORGE LTD. Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 612.30 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 612.30 crore in December 2020 up 3.67% from Rs. 590.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.00 crore in December 2020 down 63.73% from Rs. 135.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.20 crore in December 2020 down 53.19% from Rs. 182.00 crore in December 2019.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.64 in December 2019.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 2,420.10 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.02% returns over the last 6 months and 20.49% over the last 12 months.

COFORGE LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations612.30608.40590.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations612.30608.40590.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods29.8045.6023.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost401.60384.30361.20
Depreciation24.3024.5023.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses102.70103.10105.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.9050.9077.20
Other Income7.004.8081.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.9055.70158.80
Interest1.601.901.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.3053.80157.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax59.3053.80157.20
Tax10.309.2022.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.0044.60135.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.0044.60135.10
Equity Share Capital60.6060.6062.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.097.3621.64
Diluted EPS7.947.2521.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.097.3621.64
Diluted EPS7.947.2521.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #COFORGE LIMITED #COFORGE LTD. #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:11 am

