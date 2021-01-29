COFORGE LTD. Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 612.30 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 612.30 crore in December 2020 up 3.67% from Rs. 590.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.00 crore in December 2020 down 63.73% from Rs. 135.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.20 crore in December 2020 down 53.19% from Rs. 182.00 crore in December 2019.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.64 in December 2019.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 2,420.10 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.02% returns over the last 6 months and 20.49% over the last 12 months.