COFORGE LTD. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,959.40 crore, up 24.85% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for COFORGE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,959.40 crore in September 2022 up 24.85% from Rs. 1,569.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.10 crore in September 2022 up 37.08% from Rs. 146.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.60 crore in September 2022 up 24.15% from Rs. 282.40 crore in September 2021.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 33.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.21 in September 2021.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 3,812.35 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -34.50% over the last 12 months.

COFORGE LIMITED
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,959.40 1,829.40 1,569.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,959.40 1,829.40 1,569.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.30 38.70 27.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 10.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,171.90 1,099.50 951.40
Depreciation 61.40 63.00 59.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 445.10 402.60 305.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 275.70 225.60 214.90
Other Income 13.50 14.00 7.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.20 239.60 222.60
Interest 21.20 18.40 16.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 268.00 221.20 206.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 268.00 221.20 206.10
Tax 47.40 49.30 44.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 220.60 171.90 161.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 220.60 171.90 161.50
Minority Interest -19.50 -22.20 -14.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 201.10 149.70 146.70
Equity Share Capital 61.00 60.90 60.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.00 24.57 24.21
Diluted EPS 32.41 24.14 23.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.16 24.57 24.21
Diluted EPS 32.41 24.14 23.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
