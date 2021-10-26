COFORGE LTD. Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,569.40 crore, up 36.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,569.40 crore in September 2021 up 36.03% from Rs. 1,153.70 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.70 crore in September 2021 up 21.54% from Rs. 120.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.40 crore in September 2021 up 39.46% from Rs. 202.50 crore in September 2020.

COFORGE LTD. EPS has increased to Rs. 24.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 19.93 in September 2020.

COFORGE LTD. shares closed at 5,069.30 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.52% returns over the last 6 months and 129.16% over the last 12 months.